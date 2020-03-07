Expect a colourless Holi

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: THE Coronavirus (COVID-19) scare has dampened Holi spirit in Jharsuguda with both people and traders shying away from buying China-made Holi products.And although Indian-made products are available, local traders are reluctant to procure them from Delhi where 31 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 so far and many other suspected cases quarantined. Chinese products like face masks, water balloons and water guns have not hit the shelves yet.

Wholesalers procure locally-made products from Delhi market. A wholesaler Arun Malwani said the Indian products are priced 50 per cent higher than the Chinese products due to which people are not interested in buying them.

“It is also evident by now that people will give Holi celebrations a miss due to the Coronavirus scare with health officials suggesting them to stay away from crowded places”, he said.

Schools in the industrial town have also been urging students to keep away from the celebrations owing to COVID-19 and harmful colours.