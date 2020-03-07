Fake notes of Rs 2 lakh face value seized

By Express News Service

BARGARH: THE Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch seized fake currency notes with the face value of `2.06 lakh and arrested three persons from Bhatli Chhak in Bargarh town on Friday.

The accused are Manglu Malkhar of Berhampura in Chhattisgarh, Sudarshan Mohanty of Cuttack but currently residing in Bargarh town, and Prafulla Meher of Bargarh.

The STF seized 288 counterfeit notes of `500 denomination, 233 of `200 denomination and 100 of `100 denomination from them.

A case has been registered under section 489-A, 489-B, 489-C and 120 (B) of IPC at the Bargarh Town police station and further investigation is on.