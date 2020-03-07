HC sets April 16 date for final hearing on OAT case

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has fixed April 16 for final hearing on the petition challenging the Central Government’s notification on abolition of Odisha Administrative Tribunal (OAT).

The division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Sahoo on Thursday fixed the date after taking note that the respondents in the case had filed their replies and the petitioner also filed a rejoinder.

The outcome of the case assumes significance as an interim stay order issued on the petition has halted en bloc transfer of above 70,000 cases pending in OAT to the High Court for over seven months now.

On August 2, 2019, the Centre had abolished OAT through a gazette notification after receiving a request from the State Government followed by concurrence of the High Court (HC). But the OAT Bar Association, Cuttack challenged the notification in the HC which issued the interim stay order on August 7, 2019. While the stay order posed a hurdle for transfer of pending cases in OAT’s principal bench in Bhubaneswar, regular bench in Cuttack and circuit benches in Sambalpur and Berhampur, thousands of litigants have been virtually left in the lurch over their service matter-related grievances.

Left with no option, the HC has started process for registering cases received on transfer from OAT under writ petitions from December last year. A litigant, whose petition was pending in OAT before it was abolished, is expected to file a writ petition before the HC for transfer of his case. The HC on its part disposes these petitions with directions for transfer of their case records to the Court for adjudication.

“The litigants have no other option till the vacation of the stay order or final disposal of the petition that had challenged the Central Government notification on abolition of OAT,” a lawyer said.