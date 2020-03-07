Home guard hurt in scuffle with agitators

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: A woman home guard was injured in a scuffle between police and members of the Dalit Adhikar Manch near the block education office here on Friday.The Manch had taken out a rally and gheraoed the office demanding arrest of the boy who allegedly impregnated a girl student of the TRW school in Nuapada block last year.

The agitators, some armed with traditional weapons, tried to force their way into the block education office but were stopped by police.In the melee, the home guard Sebati Tandi sustained head injuries. She has been admitted to Khariar Mission hospital.

The Manch also gheraoed Sinapali police station and demanded an inquiry against headmaster of the school and installation of CCTVs in the campus.In December last year, a 15-year old girl student of the TRW school was found seven months pregnant.

The girl of Haldiikhol village alleged that she was impregnated by a boy of her school.The incident sparked an outrage among Haldiikhol villagers who demanded arrest of the boy.Since then, the Dalit Adhikar Manch in Nuapada have been demanding arrest of the accused among other things.The agitation was called off after SDPO Biranchi Prasad Dehuri received a memorandum from them and assured to look into their demands.