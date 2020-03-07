Home States Odisha

Irish man with symptoms admitted in Odisha's Capital Hospital

This is 10th such case, but it is for the first time that a foreigner has been found with symptoms, although minor in nature.

Coronavirus isolation ward at Government Hospital

Coronavirus isolation ward at Government Hospital. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Adding to the list of suspected coronavirus cases in Odisha, a foreign national was admitted in the isolation ward of Capital Hospital on Friday evening. This is 10th such case, but it is for the first time that a foreigner has been found with symptoms, although minor in nature.

The 35-year-old Irish man, who took a flight from Bengaluru on Thursday, reported at the health unit in Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) for fever. His temperature was found to be slightly higher than normal during the thermal screening and he was asked to report at the Capital Hospital.

After preliminary check up, the Capital Hospital authorities referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital. Accompanied by his interpreter, a native of Nimapada, he went to the SCB medical, where the doctors advised him to get admitted in the isolation ward. But he did not agree and preferred self-isolation.
Emergency Officer of SCB MCH Dr Bhubanananda Moharana said the person accompanying the Irish man took the referral slip and went to the doctor of the isolation ward for consultation.

“Since the foreign national was waiting at the ground floor, the doctor asked the attendant to bring the patient to the isolation ward. But the Irish national left the hospital without informing the authorities prompting the latter to inform the Mangalabag police station,” Dr Moharana said.

Following inquiry, the police found him under self quarantine at a hotel in Bhubaneswar.Director (Public Health) Dr Ajit Mohanty said a team of doctors led by Director of Capital Hospital had visited the Irish national at the hotel and conducted a thorough health check up.

“Though there are no major symptoms, we have brought him and his interpreter to the hospital. Their blood and swab samples have been sent for tests. Since he had visited several places before landing here, we do not want to take any chance. He will be in the isolation ward till the reports come,” he said.

