Money laundering case against Anam Naik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Enforcement Directorate on Friday registered a case against former BJD MLA Anam Naik, who was arrested by Koraput Vigilance on January 23 for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of `1.54 crore. “A case has been registered against Anam Naik and the money laundering aspect will be investigated by the agency,” said a senior ED officer.

Naik had joined Government service as a junior clerk and was posted with the Revenue department in January 1985. He worked in different offices in Kalahandi district till March 30, 2004. Naik then resigned from Government service and entered politics.

He was MLA of Bhawanipatna Assembly segment from 2014 to 2019. However, he was denied a ticket in the last general elections. The former legislator has maintained that he had provided the details of his property and income tax returns in his declaration form while filing nomination during 2014 Assembly elections.He asserted that besides income from his business, he has acquired the ancestral property and claimed to be a victim of political and business rivalry. Naik managed to secure bail from Orissa High Court on February 26.