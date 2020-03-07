NTPC mine output hit by stir for 3rd day

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Production and dispatch at NTPC’s Dulunga coal mine in Hemgir block of Sundargarh district remained paralysed for the third consecutive day on Friday following agitation by project-affected people of Majhapada village.

Demanding upward revision of compensation offered to them, the villagers forced NTPC’s employees to leave the office on the day. Sundargarh BJP MLA Kusum Tete visited the agitation site and termed the protestors’ demand genuine and in conformity with guidelines. She warned the agitation would continue till the administration and NTPC fulfil the demand.

Accusing the firm of adopting separate yardsticks while compensating project displaced persons, she said even as the PSU paid higher compensation to those displaced by its Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project, it is offering lower sums to those affected by the Dulunga mining venture.

Another BJP leader Dr HS Sarangi said after a similar agitation last year, the administration had formed a sub-committee headed by Sundargarh Sub-Collector and comprising officials of Revenue and Public Works Department to re-evaluate the existing compensation structure. He said the panel failed to submit its final report by March 3 triggering off the agitation.

The Dulunga coal mining project is spread over Dulunga, Majhapada, Khapurikachar and Dalli villages in Hemgir block and is a captive mine for the Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project. On becoming fully functional, the Duluga mining project’s capacity would rise to 7 million tonne per annum (MTPA) while the target for the current year is 1.7 MTPA.

As part of the resettlement plan, as many as 600 families would be relocated of which 320 have opted for shifting to the R&R Colony of NTPC. From Majhapada, 67 affected families are slated to be relocated of which some have shifted while others have resorted to the agitation abruptly after being provocated by some people, NTPC sources said.

The NTPC is willing to pay revised compensation for structures as per the assessment of the sub-committee but the affected persons should give ample time to the administration and the PSU for the purpose, they stated.

Affected by mining

The project affected villagers have been demanding hike in compensation

Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete has extended her support to the agitators

She said the affected villagers have been offered peanuts by NTPC

As many as 67 affected families are slated to be relocated by the PSU