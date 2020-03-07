Odisha Congressmen demand relaxation of traffic norms

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A delegation of Congress led by former Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey on Friday met RTO B Behera over difficulties faced by vehicle owners due to lapses by transport regulatory authorities.

Stating that the regional transport office does not have sufficient staff to process all driving licence applications, Tirkey said around 4,000 applicants are waiting for driving licences, while 800 were recently disqualified for minor faults during driving test and asked to apply afresh.He added that delay in issuing driving licences and other statutory documents is giving scope to middlemen to fleece people. Tirkey claimed that those conducting driving tests are resorting to bribery.