Odisha to move RBI for Lord’s sake

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: The decision to park majority of its funds with Yes Bank has come back to haunt Jagannath temple management as the private bank collapse has left a cloud of uncertainty over Rs 545 crore belonging to the shrine. A day after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded India’s fourth largest private bank, a concerned Odisha Government is all set to take up the matter directly with the central bank.

Sources said the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) discussed the matter with the Government which will write directly to the RBI seeking a resolution to the emotive issue.

After the RBI took over the private bank board and the Centre restricted withdrawal to Rs 50,000 during the one-month moratorium period, there were sharp reactions among servitor leaders and politicians on the temple administration’s decision to park such huge volume of funds in the private bank.

Law Minister Pratap Jena, curiously, waded into the controversy stating that Rs 545 crore deposited with Yes Bank is safe. “The restriction on withdrawal imposed by the Centre is for savings bank accounts only whereas the temple funds are parked in fixed deposits. There is no danger to it and we would be able to shift it out once the maturity period comes to a close,” he told mediapersons without even seeking to verify the facts.

Last year in March, SJTA had deposited Rs 592 crore with Yes Bank of which Rs 47 crore was parked in flexi bonds which was withdrawn. However, the rest Rs 545 crore in two fixed deposits await mature on March 16 and 29. The temple funds are collections from donations to the shrine.

In fact, the decision taken by an earlier temple dispensation to park all the funds with a private bank has been at the centre of controversy. There are three decision-making bodies of the Jagannath Temple. SJTA apart, there is Sri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee which is the apex entity while there is a Finance Committee which deals with these issues.

Sources said the Finance Committee, in early 2019, had gone in favour of parking the funds with Yes Bank. This panel has a chartered accountant firm on board to advise on matters of finance.

Later last year, the SJTA reviewed the matter and wanted to withdraw the funds from Yes Bank and park it with a nationalised bank as national economic slowdown created a concern. It had even shot off a letter to the bank and floated a tender in December but it was shot down by the managing committee as well as finance panel on the grounds that pre-mature withdrawal would lead to loss of interest.

After arrest of an IAS officer of Agriculture Department on similar issues of parking funds with the Yes Bank added to the controversy, the managing committee changed its mind. It gave a nod to withdrawal of Rs 545 crore from the two term-deposits after maturity and park half the amount with a nationalised bank which would offer the highest interest rate through an auction process. The rest would be divided between two PSU banks on similar rates because putting all eggs in one basket amounted to bad financial judgement in the first place. This was to happen by month-end but before that Yes Bank went south.

Temple fund at stake

Rs 545 cr parked with the private bank

2 fixed deposits await mature on March 16 and 29

Finance panel of the temple decided in favour of the bank in early 2019

Managing committee approves withdrawal of the money after maturity this year