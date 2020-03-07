Officials stage dharna at beneficiaries’ doors

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Following in the footsteps of their Kujang counterparts, block officials of Tirtol on Friday staged a dharna in front of the houses of Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) beneficiaries at Sanara, Biritol and Mulsingh panchayats for not constructing housing units despite availing funds under the scheme.

Tirtol Block Project Coordinator Priyambada Pasayat, along with junior engineers and panchayat executive officers, staged sit-ins and urged beneficiaries to complete their houses at the earliest.

Block Development Officer (BDO) of Tirtol Ranjan Parida dug up the place for erection of PMAY house of beneficiary Ram Chandra Sasmal of Biritol village. He also supplied bricks to beneficiary Gitanjnali Das of Mulisingh for construction of her PMAY house.

Of the target to construct 2,227 houses under PMAY, 1,804 dwelling units have been completed so far. This has left the block officials worried as the administration has warned them of stopping their salary for non-completion of housing units under the scheme.