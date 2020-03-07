One killed in thunderstorm, four injured

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A woman died and four others sustained injuries when a bush of bamboo trees uprooted and fell on them during thunderstorm at Burda village under Loisingha police limits on Friday.

The deceased is Suryakanti Mahakud. Those injured are undergoing treatment at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (MCH).

Suryakanti and four others were standing near the bamboo bush at Talipada in the village. The entire bush was uprooted under the impact of gusty wind and fell on them.

Receiving information, fire fighters rushed to the spot and rescued all the five persons. Suryakanti died while being taken to the MCH.