Principal at fake college in Odisha, serving lecturer in another

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A day after the couple running a fake college in Sambalpur surrendered before the police, more information on their operations and the fakery came to the fore.The principal of the fake college Jamuna Devi (JD) Junior College, Tusar Ranjan Barik was found to be a serving lecturer at Mandhata Baba Junior College at Maneswar in the district. Without quitting his job, he along with his wife Manjulata had established the college for plus two students in 2016.

The institution used to operate from a rented house at Charbati. While Tusar anointed himself the principal, Manjulata was a faculty member. They had enrolled 44 students in plus two Arts stream. While 11 students took admission in 2016, another 33 joined the college in 2017 by paying a tuition fee of `36,000 each.

The college, however, did not have affiliation from Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). Tusar had assured the students that he would make arrangement for their Plus Two examination in another centre last year but failed to obtain the permission from CHSE. He managed to convince the students again that he will get the CHSE permission in 2020 but due to several shortcomings, it was not granted. To avoid trouble by the students, he told them that they will be provided admit cards at their examination centre in Anchalik College in Subarnapur.

When the students arrived at Anchalik College, they were not allowed to write the examination. They rushed back to Jamuna Devi college only to find it locked and the couple absconding. The students lodged a complaint at the Dhanupali police station. After evading arrest for several days, the couple had surrendered on Thursday.Sambalpur SP, Kanwar Vishal Singh said the couple was arrested and forwarded to court on Friday.