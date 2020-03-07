Rivals in politics share dais for Biju Babu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Political rivals of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik shared dais with him and showered praise on legendary Biju Patnaik during the release of ‘Adventures of a Daredevil Democrat’, a first-of-its-kind comic book, based on the life and works of the visionary of Odisha.

Releasing the book, the Chief Minister said Biju Patnaik was a legend in his lifetime and even after. “In fact, he was man of a million legends,” he said and added, “Adventures of a Daredevil Democrat is one such endeavour to remember one of our most loved leaders of Odisha, Biju Patnaik.”

Stating that many people describe him in their own perspectives and display many facets of his life, Naveen said, “His adventures culminated in the rescuing of Indonesian leaders, his patriotism culminated in his participation in war missions, his compassion for poor reflected in doubling the minimum wage at one go, the list is endless.”

During the freedom movement, despite working as a pilot in Royal Air Force, he assisted nationalist leaders like Aruna Asaf Ali, Ram Manohar Lohia and carried them in a plane to safe places, Naveen said.”

Stating that the picturesque anecdotal heroics of Biju Babu will be of much interest to children, Naveen said children will be inspired, encouraged, and quite probably, follow Biju Babu’s footsteps to serve the mother land with similar commitment and courage.

Describing Biju Babu as a true democrat, leader of Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra said he respected opposition and tolerated them to the extreme. “Such a wide hearted person is rare in today’s politics,” he said and added that many describe him as an autocrat which is not true.

Senior BJP leader KV Singhdeo also showered praises on Biju Babu and narrated several incidents which helped him to be known as a political leader after initial period of struggle.