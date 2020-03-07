Sugar mill revival stir hits life

By Express News Service

NAYAGARH: The 12-hour dawn-to-dusk bandh of Nayagarh Sugar Mill Kriyanusthan Committee seeking revival of the defunct unit paralysed normal life in the district on Friday.While business establishments downed shutters, public transport was hit as four-wheelers and other heavy vehicles remained off the roads. The agitators also staged a rail roko for four hours delaying the departure of Nayagarh-Puri Express.

Emergency services, however, remained unaffected. School vans and two-wheelers were allowed to ply keeping in view the annual Plus Two examinations.

The bandh, supported by BJP leader Santosh Pradhan, former Khandapada MLA Sidharth Singh Mardaraj and Congress leader Manoj Sahoo, was a success as people supported it, said committee coordinator Sibaram Mahapatra.

Committee convenor Biswanath Mahapatra condemned the arrest of Kriyanusthan Committee members and farmers during a rally in Bhubaneswar in the first week of February.On the day, 140 agitators were taken into preventive custody by police to maintain law and order.

Seeking revival of the sugar mill within six months, the committee members alleged that despite representating Nayagarh Assembly segment, Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo has not taken any steps for reopening of the mill. Thousands of farmers and employees were dependent on the mill for their livelihood.

According to them, chairman of Nayagarh Sugar Complex Ltd (NSCL) Trailokya Mishra was running the mill from 2004. However, the factory was closed in 2015 putting livelihood of thousands at stake.

More than 12,000 farmers and 600 workers were affected by the mill’s shutdown, the members said.