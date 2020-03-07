‘Underage’ drivers prevail in Odisha roads

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Stringent enforcement of the amended MV Act notwithstanding, underage drivers are still a menace on the city roads. In the last six days, five challans of at least Rs 30,000 each have been issued to people who allowed minors to ride their vehicles.

According to reports, in all the cases of underage driving that were detected by police since March 1, the age of riders was between 11 and 15 years. The five cases of underage driving came to fore during vehicle checking only at some select places but there have been instances when youngsters have escaped the police dragnet. In Khetrajpur area in the city, many minors can be seen driving recklessly by flouting traffic norms every day. Fortunately, no major mishap has taken place yet.

Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said minors are unaware of traffic norms but parents are also to be blamed for their negligence. “The responsibility of preventing minors from riding motorcycles or driving cars lies only with the parents. They should control the children, counsel them and not give them a free hand”, he said.

To prevent underage driving, the city police is instructing principals to sensitise youths about the risks involved in underage driving and why it is an offence, the SP said, adding that sensitisation programmes are underway. “Although we cannot take any action against a minor but stringent action would be taken against parents of the underage violators from next week”, he said.

Activist Atul Mahakud suggested that police should conduct sessions on amended MV Act and the penalties for violations in schools and colleges, so that the students, teachers and guardians become wary of road safety rule violations.