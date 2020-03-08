Driver among 5 nabbed for threatening DIPRO

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: AT least five persons including driver and storekeeper of the district public relations and information officer (DIPRO) Hemant Nayak were arrested on Saturday for allegedly abducting him and threatening him to leave Sambalpur on February 28.

The driver Debanand Ranbida allegedly had a dispute with Nayak and hatched a plan with storekeeper Aswini Malakar to teach him a lesson. Police, however, did not reveal the names of the three other accused. Police said on February 28 Nayak came to Sambalpur by train from Bhubaneswar and got into his car. While leaving the railway station, three miscreants intercepted his car and forcibly entered into the vehicle.

They threatened Nayak of dire consequences if he joined in Sambalpur and directed him to return to Bhubaneswar. They also forcibly obtained signature of the DIPRO on a typed paper at gun-point. Nayak immediately returned to Bhubaneswar and did not report the incident to police. He, however, sent a message about being threatened to the Collector. Investigation into the matter started after the Collector forwarded Nayak’s message to the SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.

Although police contacted Nayak several times to get details of the incident and urged him lodge a formal complaint the latter was reluctant. The SP then formed two special teams along with a special squad to investigate. A team was sent to Bhubaneswar which assured Nayak of action against the miscreants besides, his safety in Sambalpur.

Nayak filed a complaint with Sambalpur police in Bhubaneswar on March 6 and an FIR was registered in Khetrajpur police station. Sambalpur SP said preliminary investigation revealed Debanand and Aswini engaged three miscreants were engaged to threaten the DIPRO. The paper on which Nayak put his signature has been seized but the gun that was used in the crime had not been found so far. “The storekeeper was involved in the overall conspiracy, especially in getting the letter ready which was handed over to miscreants to get it signed by the DIPRO”, he said.

Fire in city mall

Berhampur: Household articles and sports materials worth of lakhs of rupees in a mall at Trekker Stand area were gutted in a mishap on Saturday. Official sources said the mall had no fire safety measures in place or emergency fire exit. The fire started from second floor of the mall but fortunately, there were no people there then. The fire was noticed when it spread to shops in first floor. Fire fighters rushed in but they could bring the fire under control after several hours. Fire officer Sanatan Mohapatra said stringent action will be taken against the mall owner for not taking fire safety precautions.