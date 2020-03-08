Home States Odisha

No foreign trip for ministers, officers

The novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) scare across the globe has prompted Odisha Government to put a temporary ban on foreign travel of all ministers and officers until further orders. 

Passengers wearing masks at Bhubaneswar railway station | biswanath swain

BHUBANESWAR:  The novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) scare across the globe has prompted Odisha Government to put a temporary ban on foreign travel of all ministers and officers until further orders. 
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asked General Administration department to issue an order to this effect. Reviewing preparations to prevent spread of the virus, Naveen directed Chief Secretary and Collectors to monitor the situation on a daily basis and asked empowered committees under their chairmanship to take all necessary decisions.

“Since coronavirus disease has now spread to more than 80 countries, which have reported local transmission, adequate preparedness is a must. People should also refrain from unnecessary travel and attending large gatherings,” he said and asked all hospitals, including those in the private sector, to set up isolation facilities and follow clinical protocols meticulously.

Naveen instructed Health and Family Welfare, Home, Revenue and Disaster Management, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Housing and Urban Development, Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti, Commerce and Transport, School and Mass Education departments to step up vigil. The Health and Family Welfare Department will make emergency procurement of sufficient quantities of N95 masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for health care personnel besides keeping buffer stock of essential drugs and hospital supplies to meet the requirement of at least nine months.

As per the direction, while Panchayatiraj and Drinking Water department will conduct special gram panchayat and panchayat samiti meetings, Commerce and Transport department has been directed to display respiratory etiquette and ensure that all public transport vehicles are sanitised every day. If required, travellers, who cough and sneeze frequently may be provided masks. Similarly, schools have been asked to provide promote hand washing besides making special arrangements in hostels. Housing and Urban Development department has been asked to ensure that all urban local bodies maintain cleanliness and proper hygiene is practiced in all Aahaar centres.

Naveen not to celebrate Holi
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will not celebrate Holi this year as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal had made a similar announcement no to participate in any Holi celebrations this year. The Governor will not participate in any ‘Holi Milan’ celebrations and avoid mass gathering as advised by the Government.

