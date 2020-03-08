Noted jurist Bipin Rath passes away

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/ BHUBANESWAR: Eminent lawyer and freedom fighter Bipin Bihari Rath passed away here on Saturday. He was 90. The State Government had declared him as veteran freedom fighter in 1992. Rath was honoured with ‘Eminent Jurist’ on the 67th Foundation Day of Orissa High Court by HC Bar Association. He is father of Justice Biswanath Rath, a sitting judge of the High Court.

Condoling the death of Rath, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the former’s demise is a great loss to the State. Describing him one of the finest lawyer and a social activist, Pradhan said Rath had lend free legal services to poor and needy. “I am deeply saddened by the demise of veteran freedom fighter Bipin Bihari Rath,” said senior BJP leader and former minister KV Singh Deo.

In their condolence messages, State BJP president Samir Mohanty and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly Pradipta Naik said Rath’s contribution in the growth of the BJP in the State was immense. Several leaders of the party, including former minister Samir Dey, State general secretaries Prithivraj Harichandan and Bhrugu Baxipatra, and secretary Dillip Mallick visited the Cuttack residence of Rath and paid floral tribute.