Oppn targets CM over temple fund

The senior Congress leader said people do not believe the assurance of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that deposits are safe in YES Bank.

Published: 08th March 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 12:39 PM

Customers queue up outside Yes Bank to withdraw cash in Bhubaneswar | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Amidst uncertainty over deposit of `545 crore Jagannath Temple fund in Yes Bank, the Opposition Congress and BJP targeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and wanted to know what steps he has taken against those who had violated all rules in this regard.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had told mediapersons that the Government is trying to sort out the problem. “The Chief Minister should explain to the people of the State under what circumstances and whose direction Jagannath Temple fund was parked in a private bank violating all rules,” Mishra, a former Law Minister, told mediapersons here on Saturday.

Stating that it is impossible to deposit temple funds in a private bank without the knowledge of the government, Mishra said even if the Chief Minister was unaware of the facts, what steps he has taken to bring those guilty to book. Even though there is a separate act for the day-to-day management of the Jagannath Temple, the government can certainly intervene if there is any serious development, he said and added that there should be independent probe into the matter.

The senior Congress leader said people do not believe the assurance of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that deposits are safe in YES Bank. The issue will be raised in the Assembly during the ongoing budget session, he said. Senior BJP leader Bijay Mohapatra also targeted Naveen  over the issue. There is a separate Act for managing affairs of the Jagannath Temple, but the State Government has violated all rules. “What steps the State Government taken against those who have violated the rules to park Temple funds in a private bank,” he said.

