OSMCL lapses threatening Universal Health Programme in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the universal health programme of the State Government for providing free treatment to people is frequently being put to question over non-availability of essential medicines and services, restrictive procurement practices by Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) seems to be failing the basic objectives of the noble initiative.

While the Niramaya, NIDAAN and Sahay schemes, etc., have seen a manifold increase in patient inflow at public health institutions, provisioning of free medicines, diagnostic services or other interventions have grossly fallen short of the requirement. A serious scenario of need-supply mismatch is developing that has already begun to impact the implementation of the schemes and delivering promised benefits to the people.

Sources said, even as the demand has increased, vendor participation for supplying the essentials has been reducing. At the root of this unwanted situation is a firmly entrenched system afflicted by "non-cooperation, unprofessionalism and vested-interests," the sources alleged.

In a latest instance, the procurement process for fully automatic bio chemistry analysers for pathology tests has been caught in a controversy over alleged tweaking of rules to favour some suppliers and keep out Indian manufacturers.

The tender for the equipment has made USFDA approval mandatory in the bid as a result of which of the 10 bidders only two have qualified. Interestingly, both the qualified bidders are importers and not manufacturers, and both have pitched for the same model of the same manufacturer.

While terming the decision to make USFDA the only eligibility criteria as arbitrary and with an ulterior motive to facilitate only one manufacturer, Indian manufacturers have accused the OSMCL of acting against the goal of ‘Make in India’.

They have claimed that their products were not only superior but also possessed equal certifications as CDSCO of Government of India, European CE certificate, International ISO certificate 13,485 to comply with the most stringent quality norms.

Further, the particular imported machine did not match the safety and durability of Indian made ones as it offered plastic trays against glass cuvettes of domestic companies, which gave the former shorter life span and higher vulnerability to contamination.

The cost of the foreign make machines are also double that offered by Indian companies, the sources stated."The tender condition is contrary to the Government’s Make In India policy and GeM procurement policy that provides a level playing field for Indian manufacturers. It is deliberately designed to favour one company," a manufacturer alleged.

The Indian manufacturers have called upon the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to intervene and ensure equal opportunities for domestic companies as Odisha Government too is focusing on Make In Odisha.

Responding to the allegations, OSMCL Managing Director Yamini Sarangi said, the tender was issued on the specifications finalised by the Technical Committee.

"The USFDA ensures highest quality," she insisted. However, in an order issued on February 20, 2018, the MoHFW had stated that "for medical devices and equipment where Indian standards are available, this would be sufficient and the indenting organization shall not insist on any specification or standards like USFDA or CE certifications, etc." This has put the OSMCL contention in question.