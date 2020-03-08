Home States Odisha

Over 1000 assistant surgeons given appointment letters by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

The appointments are been seen as a step towards rejuvenating health care sector at the grassroots where the State is struggling with a shortfall of 5,771 doctors at CHC level.

Published: 08th March 2020 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik administering Mo Sarkar oath to newly recruited doctors at Loka Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik administering Mo Sarkar oath to newly recruited doctors at Loka Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major push to State’s rural health care, 1,038 doctors in the rank of Assistant Surgeons were handed over appointment letters by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday.They are set to join different primary and community health centres and District Headquarters Hospitals within a month.

The medical officers, who have been given appointments have qualified the OPSC Medical Officer Exams in December last year. Congratulating the doctors, the Chief Minister encouraged them to work hard and said health care improvement works as an anti-poverty measure.

The appointments are been seen as a step towards rejuvenating health care sector at the grassroots where the State is struggling with a shortfall of 5,771 doctors at CHC level and 1,276 doctors at PHC level.

"With quality health care remaining inaccessible to many at the grassroots, we must come forward to serve and improve medical service in rural pockets," said Dr Debabrata Nayak, an MBBS from MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, who has been given posting in a remote area of Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district. 

Dr Rosy Nayak, another MBBS pass out from KPC Medical College Kolkata, who received her appointment letter said she is keen to work with the government from a rural PHC or CHC and pursue PG simultaneously.

Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Ashok Kumar Nayak said the appointments will help the Government to strengthen health service facility in rural areas further as most of the Assistant Surgeons have opted to work in Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and other districts in the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) area of the State.

A total of 1,403 Medical Officers have been recruited in the Assistant Surgeon rank of which 1,038 were given appointment letters in the first phase. The remaining doctors will also be given appointment soon, he added.The Health and Family Welfare department conducted the induction programme in two phases on the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha governemnt
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp