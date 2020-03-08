Rainfall in State till March 12

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rains in Odisha will continue till March 12. India Meteorological Department in a release on Saturday predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity at one or two places in Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Sundargarh, Koraput and Mayurbhanj districts on Sunday.

Similar weather condition has been forecast at one or two places over Rayagada, Gajapati, Nuapada and Kandhamal districts on Monday also. In the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, Phulbani recorded 40 mm rainfall, followed by Angul 37 mm and Talcher 26 mm.

Scientist Umasankar Das of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said “Westerly cold and dry air at the upper level flowing under the influence of the western disturbance, is interacting with moist and warm air at lower level coming from Bay of Bengal. This is creating a confluence zone over the State and is leading to rainfall.”

Das attributed the frequent western disturbances in the country to anomalous warming over the Arctic region. “On an average about four western disturbances form during a month in the winter season. However, 20 western disturbances have occurred between December and January triggering wet spells in the country, including Odisha,” said Das.