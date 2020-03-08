Home States Odisha

SJTA moves RBI to shift temple fund from Yes Bank

Writing to the Regional Director of RBI here, Kumar said the temple managing committee has parked an amount of Rs 545 crore under term deposit (TDR) scheme.

BHUBANESWAR:  Amid rising public concern over safety of deposits of Jagannath Temple in Yes Bank, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Saturday requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to direct the management of the private bank to credit all its investments to the main branch of UCO Bank in the holy town.“I request RBI to issue necessary instruction to the management of Yes Bank for crediting all investments along with interest dues immediately to SJTA bank account (A/c No 02900210001417) in UCO Bank, Main Branch, Puri,” said a letter from SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar.

Writing to the Regional Director of RBI here, Kumar said the temple managing committee has parked an amount of Rs 545 crore under term deposit (TDR) scheme.“These term deposits are maturing in March 2020. The managing committee had taken a decision on February 5, 2020 for withdrawal of all deposits from Yes Bank after maturity and to keep the same in a nationalised bank,” the letter said. Since RBI has put Yes Bank under moratorium with restriction on withdrawal, there is an urgent need to shift the fund to the PSU bank as decided by temple managing committee.

Noting that the administration, governance and management of the temple and its properties are vested in a committee called Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee by virtue of provisions contained in the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1954, the chief administrator said SJTA is managing the day to day affairs of the shrine. Two deposits of `371 crore and `18 crore are going to mature on March 19, 2020 while two other TDRs of `123 crore and `33 crore will mature on March 30, 2020. Responding to a query from mediapersons on the steps taken by the State Government to secure the deposit from Yes Bank, the Chief Minister said, “We will sort it out.”

