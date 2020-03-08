Sundargarh Employees want attendance rolls back

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as the health department authorities in Sundargarh district have clarified that there is no urgent need to ban the biometric attendance system owing to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) scare, employees of State Government-run hospitals and educational institutions are reluctant to use the electronic attendance system.

The Model Hospital of ESIC at Rourkela stopped use of biometric machine on Saturday following a directive from the Central Government. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) and Personnel Ministry have since Friday exempted all its employees from marking attendance through Aadhaar-based biometric system as a preventive measure to check spread of COVID-19. Instead, they have been asked to mark their attendance manually in attendance register.

Official sources in Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and Rourkela Government College said till Saturday no instruction has been received from the State Government to temporarily suspend the electronic attendance system. Several hospitals and colleges in Sundargarh district had introduced the biometric attendance system long back and employees are under compulsion to use it or face disciplinary action.

Doctors said danger of transmission of COVID-19 virus with touch of biometric machine or any other object used by many people is not unfounded. They said when a large number of people are using the same device, expecting proper hygienic practice from one and all is foolishness. General secretary of Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh, Himanshu Bal claimed that till Saturday the biometric attendance system was in place at the administrative building of RSP and the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital.

Sundargarh Chief District Medial & Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) Dr SK Mishra said since there is no positive COVID-19 case in Odisha, there is no urgent need to ban the electronic attendance system. He added that at the Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital, stress is being laid on strict adherence to hand wash and other safety protocols.

TO PUNCH OR NOT

While Central Govt offices have suspended use of biometric attendance system, State is yet to do so

