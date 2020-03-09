Home States Odisha

7 yrs after, weir project on Koel river stares at uncertainty

The original proposal was redesigned into a weir structure with several modifications and location of the project was shifted to Koel river’s downstream at Hamirpur to avoid submergence.

Published: 09th March 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A project aimed at meeting drinking water and irrigation needs of people in three Assembly constituencies of Sundargarh has been lying on the backburner for the last seven years. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid foundation stone for a low-height-bridge-cum-barrage at Baikunt ghat of Koel river in July 2013. The project was later redesigned as a pick-up weir to come up near Hamirpur village. 
Three tenders have been floated so far for selection of a construction agency or contractor to implement the project and all of them have been dropped over unknown reasons.

In July 2018, the Chief Engineer & Basin Manager of Upper Mahanadi Basin under the Water Resources department had issued an e-procurement notice for civil works towards construction of weir across the river at an estimated cost of `262 crore. The technical bid was to be opened on September 9 the same year but it was cancelled over unspecified reason. With Koel river remaining dry throughout the year except monsoon, the project is of great importance to people of  three Assembly constituencies of Sundargarh. The bridge-cum-barrage proposal was mooted with a height of six metres for drinking water storage, irrigation for about 3,300 hectares of land in Kuanrmunda and Nuagaon blocks and connectivity to these blocks with Rourkela. Later, the need for acquisition of 200 hectares and submergence factor were realised. 

The original proposal was redesigned into a weir structure with several modifications and location of the project was shifted to Koel river’s downstream at Hamirpur to avoid submergence. The Water Resources department in 2014 had haphazardly floated a tender with an estimated cost of `445.5 crore only to drop it later. Second tender for weir was floated two years later but was also dropped.

Officials said the weir at Baikuntha ghat would provide direct communication and irrigation facilities to people of Kuanrmunda and Nuagaon blocks in Birmitrapur Assembly constituency. It would have also served the purpose of storing drinking water for people of Rourkela and RN Pali Assembly constituencies on the other side of the river. RN Pali MLA and former BJD Minister Subrat Tarai, who has been pursuing the issue since 2009, said the cost of the weir portion is estimated at `262 crore, while the technical advisory committee has approved a total expenditure of `340 crore including civil and mechanical works and other ancillary costs. Tarai said he would again take up the issue with the Water Resources Department for early implementation of the project.

WATER WORRY
The Koel river originates in Jharkhand and flows through three Assembly constituencies of Sundargarh district. During summer, the river in Sundargarh becomes completely dry due to water flow restriction in Jharkhand because of its multiple barrages and hydel-power projects. During the summer of 2016, Rourkela Industrial Township had faced severe drinking water crisis due to this.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp