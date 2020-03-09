Centre’s cheap medicine scheme falls sick in Odisha

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as the Jan Aushadhi Diwas was celebrated across the country to create awareness about the use of generic medicines on Saturday, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) scheme seems to have failed to meet its objective in the district. Poor and illiterate people, the target beneficiaries, continue to avoid the stores due to lack of awareness and fear-mongering about the quality of medicines.

Of 203 PMBJP stores set up across the State, 55 are available in the district of them 32 are located in Cuttack city. Under the scheme, the Central Government supplies 900 generic medicines and 154 surgical items at affordable price. However, turnout of people at these drug outlets is very low. This apart, there are some doctors who are found indulged in advising patients not to use the generic medicines of PMBJP raising question over its quality. In fact, these doctors do not find any advantage in prescribing generic medicine vis-a-vis branded ones which offer them attractive returns, sources said.

Nakuli Maharana, a 55-year-old cardiac patient of Patasura village in Nischintakoli block, said he did not know about PMBJP and where the stores are located. “Due to unavailability of some medicines at Niramaya counter in SCB Medical College and Hospital, I used to purchase those from market. I did not know that medicines are available at a lower price in PMBJP stores,” said Maharana. Expressing concern over poor turnout of people at Jan Aushadhi counters, Sumeet Sen and Narayan Kumar, managing trustees of a leading NGO which runs three PMBJP stores in the city, said, “Our store managers have been motivating patients and their attendants that there is no shortage in quality and efficacy of the generic medicines available at a lower price than the branded ones.”

Bijay Kumar Samal, a retired Excise Inspector who is suffering from diabetics, blood pressure and some cardiac problems who attended the celebration of Jan Aushadhi Diwas in CDA Sector-6, said use of generic medicines has brought down his monthly healthcare budget from Rs 2,500 to Rs`800. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with PMBJP owners and beneficiaries of the country through video-conferencing on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas.



Jan Aushadhi drugs

203

total counters in State

55

Cuttack district

32

located in city

900

medicines available