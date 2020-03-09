COVID-19 test begins at RMRC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) here has been equipped with COVID-19 testing facility after 10 suspected coronavirus cases were reported in the State Health and Family Welfare Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Sunday said COVID-19 tests can be done at RMRC, a designated lab, from now onwards.

Arunachal prohibits entry of foreigners

Itanagar: After Sikkim, now Arunachal Pradesh has prohibited for the time being the entry of foreigners into the northeastern State as a preventive measure against novel coronavirus. “The Arunachal Pradesh Government has decided to temporarily suspend the issuance of Protected Area Permits.