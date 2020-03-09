Felicitation, rallies mark Women’s Day in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR / CUTTACK: From cultural events, felicitations and conferences to awareness rallies, a host of events marked the International Women’s Day celebrations in the Capital on Sunday. The BMC and BDA made special arrangements to celebrate the day and make women visitors feel special. To mark the day, a number of activities such as dance, singing, painting and ramp walks were organised at Biju Patnaik and Kharavela parks. A five-minute act with a message to give women the respect they deserve was also staged by two girls. Odia film actors Archita Sahu, Sheetal and singers Barnali Hota and Neha also joined the event.

Commissionerate Police in association with social groups organised all-women bike and car rallies in the morning. Hundreds of women joined the rallies raising awareness on women empowerment and road safety. The Commissionerate Police also organised a free health check-up camp for women police and their families at Reserve Police ground. As many as 39 women police personnel were felicitated for their contribution at a meeting.

Similarly, Odisha Police along with Association of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Odisha organised a cervical and breast cancer awareness and detection camps exclusively for women employees. Over 5000 women police and their family members participated and availed the health care benefit in 37 health camps across the State. DGP Abhay inaugurated a mega camp in Reserve Police Hospital at Buxi Bazaar in the presence of DCP Akhilesvar Singh. Odisha Police also posted photographs of all the women officers, who are posted as inspector or officer-in-charge at police stations in the State, on its twitter handle.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) also organised a function to mark the day where its senior officers and 30 women personnel attended. As promised, Capital Region Urban Transport offered free bus rides to women passengers in Mo Buses on the day.