Inter-state dacoity gang busted, 4 held 

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Police on Sunday busted an inter-state dacoity gang and arrested four persons in this connection. Those arrested are Karan Netam, Kartik and Sachin Dhrub from Chhattisgarh and Karan Das of Dhunkuni village in Ganjam. Police also seized RS1.30 lakh cash, gold and silver ornaments, 23 mobile phones, one motorcycle and five weapons from their possession.

SP Vinit Agrawal said one Parasram Rana of Bhotha under Beltukri police limits had lodged a complaint on January 18 stating that a group of persons looted RS 49,000 from his motorcycle in Nuapada. Subsequently, police registered a case. During investigation, it came to light that such incidents had taken place under Khariar, Jonk, Sinapali and Komna police limits. Similar cases were reported from Bangomunda police limits in Balangir and Paikmal police limits in Bargarh.