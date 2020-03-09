Man drowns, nephew missing  

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A man drowned and his nephew went missing while trying to get a football that fell in the Ib river at Brajarajnagar on Sunday. They are Sandip Mohta and his 13-year-old nephew Ketan Mohta of Lamtibahal area under Brajrajnagar police limits.

The two had gone to the Ib ghat near Chandi Mandir for bathing at around 11.55 am. Before bathing, they decided to play football near the ghat. When the ball fell in the river, Ketan jumped into the river to get it. As he was unable to swim, Sandip also jumped into the river to save him and both were swept away in the water current.

Some locals, who saw them drowning, alerted the police, fire fighters and ODRAF. While rescue teams could recover the body of Sandip by evening, Ketan is still missing.