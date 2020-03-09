Home States Odisha

Move to tide over land crunch in port town

The district administration has sought the intervention of the State Government for declaration of 81 revenue villages within 10 km radius of Paradip port as lease barred areas. 

Published: 09th March 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 11:10 AM

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The district administration has sought the intervention of the State Government for declaration of 81 revenue villages within 10 km radius of Paradip port as lease barred areas. Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra submitted a proposal in this regard to the Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management on Saturday. The 81 villages come under Paradipgarh, Jhimani, Balia and Kujang revenue inspector (RI) circle. As many as 24 of these villages are in Paradipgarh, 20 in Jhimani, 23 under Balia and 14 in Kujang RI circle.

Sources said there is an acute shortage of land in Kujang due to industrialisation and encroachment by mafia. Apart from Paradip Port Trust, Paradeep Phosphates Limited, IFFCO, IOCL, Goa Carbon and ABN Beverages, many small and big industries have mushroomed in the region. There are also plans to set up a number of hotels and other industries in the area.Besides, valuable land within 10 km radius of Paradip port has been been provided to landless families under different Government schemes. 

Adding to the problem, corrupt revenue officials have allegedly changed the ‘kisam’ of the land and sold it to rich and influential persons.The value of land in the area has increased considerably in the last 10 years due to rapid urbanisation and industrialisation. While existing industries require land for their expansion, several others have applied for land to set up plants in the area. Official sources said in view of the increasing economic activities taking place in Kujang tehsil, valuable Government land is required for setting up different Government projects in future. Considering the scarcity situation, Kujang Tehsildar Pravash Beura had submitted a proposal to the district administration for declaration of these 81 villages under the four RI circles as lease-barred area.

