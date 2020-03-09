Home States Odisha

NTPC MCH to start ops by July in Odisha

By Express News Service

SUNDARGARH: Running behind schedule for years, the medical college and hospital (MCH) of National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NTPC) at Sankara in Sundargarh town is likely to start operation from the ensuing 2020-21 academic session. NTPC sources said construction work has been completed  and efforts are underway to procure medical equipment. The MCH may start functioning within next four to five months. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, while addressing a public meeting at Sundargarh town on March 3, had also said the MCH will start providing healthcare services soon. The project cost of the MCH is Rs417 crore.

NTPC had announced to set up the MCH in October, 2010 as part of the CSR initiative for its upcoming 3,200 MW green-field Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project in the district. An MoU was signed between Odisha Government and NTPC in December, 2013 and as per the agreement, NTPC was to invest Rs350 crore in the project while Health department was tasked to run it. The Chief Minister had laid foundation of the project on January 22, 2014 and the MCH was initially envisaged to start admissions from 2016-17 academic session. 

A senior district health official said the MCH would start with 500 beds and 100 medical seats. NTPC is likely to hand over the infrastructure and logistics by April following which the DMET would prepare a feasibility report and recommend the Medical Council of India (MCI) for an inspection visit. Once the MCI gives its approval, the MCH can start working from this academic session, he added.

Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Dr SK Mishra said the MCH will be a boon for tribal-dominated Sundargarh and Jharsuguda besides other adjacent districts. At present, poor critical patients from interior pockets have to travel to VIMSAR, Burla or SCB MCH at Cuttack, for treatment. The travel time of such patients would be saved with the advanced healthcare which will be available at the new MCH, he said. The new MCH would not only ensure improved and advanced treatment but also produce quality medical professional, Mishra added.

Much awaited project
● Construction work has been completed  and efforts are underway to procure medical equipment. The project cost of the MCH is Rs417 crore
● NTPC is likely to hand over the infrastructure and logistics by April following which the DMET would prepare a feasibility report and recommend the Medical Council of India for an inspection visit
● MCH will be a boon for Sundargarh,  Jharsuguda and other adjacent dists

