Teacher held for raping schoolgirls

JAJPUR: Teacher of a Government primary school at Jajpur district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping two students.The teacher of  Karada Nodal Upper Primary School, Mohan Kumar Bhuyan, was arrested based on complaints filed by parents of the girls.

According to police investigation, Mohan sexually abused the girls studying in Class VI after class hours and  threatened them of dire consequences if they informed their parents or school authorities about it.
The matter came to fore on Friday after one of the girls told her mother that she did not wish to go to the school any more. When asked about the reason, the girl told her mother about being sexually abused by the teacher several times. 

Although father of the girl approached headmaster of the school to take stringent action against the accused teacher, the latter did not respond to the plea. He then lodged a complaint in the local police station on Saturday.The same day, another man filed a complaint that his daughter was sexually abused by Mohan several times.

Based on both the complaints, two separate cases were lodged at Panikoili police station. Police said the accused used to detain the minor girls on the pretext of giving them private tuition in the school after class hours and sexually abuse. Mohan would be forwarded to court on Monday.  District Education Officer Krushna Chandra Nayak said Mohan had joined the school as a part time instructor to motivate differently-abled students and bring them to school. An inquiry will be initiated into the incident, he said.

