Toddler pool a pipe dream

It’s been more than two years since the foundation stone of a toddler pool at Jhasketan Sahu Complex was laid but work on the project is yet to start.

Published: 09th March 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Jhasketan Sahu Swimming Pool Complex in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: It’s been more than two years since the foundation stone of a toddler pool at Jhasketan Sahu Complex was laid but work on the project is yet to start. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone for the pool on September 22, 2017. The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) has been entrusted with the construction work of the pool. 

Divisional Head of Idco, Sambalpur Sanjib Kumar Panda said the pool will be developed over the land where quarters of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) existed. Work on the toddler poll could not start due to delay in demolition of the quarters. However, the quarters have already been demolished and the tender for the project will be floated soon, he added. 

Sources said the Sports and Youth Services department has already sanctioned fund for the pool. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 32.65 lakh.  Currently, there are four filtration tanks for the existing competitive swimming pool on the premises of Jhasketan Sahu Complex. Apart from the existing filtration tanks, a balancing tank will also be utilised for the toddler pool. 

The complex houses a competitive swimming pool, the first in the State, and another for learners. 
The competitive pool was reopened for public on August 1, 2016 after complete renovation at a cost of `5 crore. The pool for learners, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore, was opened on September 22, 2017.
Trainer in the swimming pool complex Rankanidhi Seth said children aged between three and five years will learn swimming in the proposed toddler pool. The competitive pool here has a glorious past and played a significant role in producing good number of swimming talents. The toddler pool will help to groom swimming talents from an early age, he added.

