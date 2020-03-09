Woman Naxal with Rs 4 lakh on head gives up arms

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A woman Maoist cadre carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head surrendered before Malkangiri SP Rishikesh Khilar here on Sunday. The 22-year cadre Debe Sodi was CPI(Maoist) area committee member of Pedarash local organisation squad under Darva division of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC ).

A native of Kusaraj village at Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, Debe had joined the banned outfit’s Pedaras local organisation squad in 2012.The SP said her role is suspected in killing of civilians in Chikpal village under Katakalyan police limits in 2019 and Karkam village under Mopad police limits in Datewada district of Chhattisgarh this year.

This apart, she is allegedly involved in exchange of fire with police in Madjum, Churnar village in Chhattisgarh in July 2017 and 2018. Khilari said while all the cases are under investigation, Debe’s involvement in exchange of fire near Tusli village bordering Chhattisgarh under Mathili police limits last year has been confirmed.

The SP said she will be rehabilitated as per the State Government’s Maoist Surrender and Rehabilitation scheme. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Khilari also felicitated eight former women Maoist cadres who had surrendered at different points of time. A free breast cancer screening camp was organised for them.