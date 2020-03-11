15 taken ill after drinking contaminated tea in Odisha

By PTI

BALASORE: At least 15 people fell ill after consuming contaminated tea in a village in Balasore district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened at a marriage function in Ranasingpur village of the district, the police said, adding that all of them complained of nausea and vomiting after consuming the beverage.

They were taken to a hospital immediately and their condition was stated to be stable, a police officer said.

It is suspected that some pesticide might have been mixed with tea leaves while the beverage was being prepared, the officer said.