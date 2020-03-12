STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15 fall ill after drinking pesticide-laced tea at marriage ceremony in Odisha

Victims being treated at Jaleswarpur CHC on Wednesday

Victims being treated at Jaleswarpur CHC on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: As many as 15 persons fell ill after consuming pesticide-laced tea at a marriage function in Ranasinghpur village under Bhograi block on Wednesday.

The victims were relatives and neighbours of the bride.

Sources said the marriage ceremony of one Santosh Pradhan’s daughter was conducted on Tuesday night. After the departure of the bride and groom on Wednesday morning, Pradhan’s relatives and neighbours were served tea.

However, they complained of uneasiness, nausea and vomiting after consuming the drink.

The people were rushed to Jaleswarpur Community Health Centre (CHC) at Bhograi and later, 11 of them were shifted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Balasore. The condition of one person is reportedly critical.

Medical Officer of Jaleswarpur CHC Dr Kamalakanta Jena said the person who had prepared the beverage mistakenly used pesticide instead of tea dust.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of Balasore Dr Banarjee Prasad Chhotray said of the 11 victims admitted to the MCH, one has been kept under observation in the ICU after his condition became critical. “The patients were treated for suspected food poisoning.

"Almost all the affected responded well to the treatment and are being discharged from the hospital in a phased manner,” he added.

A medical team from Jaleswarpur CHC visited the village and collected sample of beverage for tests.

