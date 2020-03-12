STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD leaders file nominations for Rajya Sabha

Subhas Singh, Munna Khan, Sujit Kumar and Mamata Mahanta submitted their papers to the returning officer in Odisha Legislative Assembly in the presence of BJD president.

BJD candidates filing nomination papers in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

BJD candidates filing nomination papers in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four BJD candidates named by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik filed their nomination papers for the biennial elections to Rajya Sabha scheduled on March 26.

Subhas Singh, Munna Khan, Sujit Kumar and Mamata Mahanta submitted their papers to the returning officer in Odisha Legislative Assembly in the presence of BJD president.

With BJP leader in OLA Pradipta Naik ruling out the possibility of his party fielding any candidate for the fourth seat, election of the four BJD candidates to the Upper House of Parliament remained a mere formality. “We don’t have required numbers to win the seats even if we can file nominations,” Naik told reporters outside the Assembly.

The BJP Parliamentary Board which met in New Delhi on Tuesday to decide candidates for the RS polls seems to be not in favour of the party contesting from the State. Numbers are stacked in favour of the BJD for four seats after the announcement by Odisha Pradesh Congress president Niranjan Patnaik and party’s leader in the Assembly Narasingh Mishra that the party will abstain from voting.

The BJD has struck a balance by fielding two candidates from other backward classes and one Muslim candidate.

Singh, a trade unionist and chairman of Odisha Construction Workers Welfare Board till his name was announced by the BJD chief, and Mahanta belong to OBC category.

Khan, a close associate of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, was an advisor to the Minorities Affairs Department, while Sujit Kumar was an advisor to the Special Development Council.

Four of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha will fall vacant on April 2 on completion of tenure of BJD lawmakers Anubhav Mohanty, Narendra Kumar Swain and Sarojini Hembram and Congress member Ranjib Biswal.

In a house of 147 members, the ruling BJD has 113 MLAs, the BJP has 23, followed by nine MLAs of the Congress, one of the CPI (M) and one Independent.

A candidate in the State requires at least 29 first preference votes to win a Rajya Sabha seat. The number will come down if Congress decided to abstain from voting.

Assembly Secretary and returning officer for the Rajya Sabha elections, Dasarathy Satpathy said the nomination papers will be scrutinised on March 16.

March 18 is the date for withdrawal of nomination. Several State ministers, MLAs and senior party leaders were present during the filing of nominations for Rajya Sabha polls.

