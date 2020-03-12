STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP, Congress corner Odisha government over temple fund

Unable to run the House, the Speaker adjourned the House repeatedly and finally for the day as the opposition members refused to budge.

Published: 12th March 2020 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Parking of Shree Jagannath temple fund in Yes Bank rocked the Assembly on Wednesday forcing Speaker Surjya Narayana Patro to adjourn the House for the day without transacting any business.

After obituary reference to three former members of the Assembly, Congress members trooped into the well of the House raising ‘Jai Jagannath’ slogan and sought an explanation from the Government over transfer of Rs 592 crore funds temple fund from a nationalised bank to Yes Bank.

The Congress members created rucks in the House even as opposition BJP gave an adjournment notice on the issue to the Speaker which was scheduled for discussion.

The BJP members supported Congress from their seats.

They also sought a statement from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and a high-level probe into the circumstances leading to the transfer of such a huge deposit from nationalised bank to crisis ridden private bank.

Terming the Speaker’s move to adjourn the House for the day as preplanned, deputy leader of the BJP in the Assembly Bishnu Sethi told reporters outside the Assembly that it was an understanding between BJD and Congress not to allow a discussion on the topic.

He alleged a kickback of Rs 3 crore involved in the deposit of Lord Jagannath’s funds in Yes Bank.

Unable to run the House, the Speaker adjourned the House repeatedly and finally for the day as the opposition members refused to budge.

He, however, said he will allow a discussion on the issue on Thursday. Leader of Opposition said the BJD government violated the provisions of Shree Jagannath Temple Act (SJTA) by depositing the Lord’s money in a private bank.

Responding to queries from reporters, Naik said, “We demand strong action against the officers responsible for transfer of the shrine money to a private bank violating the temple rules and regulations.”

Targeting the Chief Minister, CLP leader Narasingh Mishra said the former owed an explanation as he was the chairman of Shree Jagannath Temple Foundation Fund. It is not possible for the temple administration to transfer the fund without the knowledge of the Chief Minister.

Huge kickback involved: Saluja

Congress on Wednesday alleged that there has been a huge kickback in the deposit of Shree Jagannath Temple Fund in crisis-ridden Yes Bank.

Deputy leader of Congress Legislature Party Santosh Singh Saluja alleged that though it was known that the bank was on the verge of collapse, a huge amount of Rs 592 was deposited in it violating all rules.

Targeting the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the issue, he said the Government should clarify who gave the permission for depositing such a huge amount in a private bank. Referring to a directive issued by former Chief Minister JB Patnaik in 1983 that the temple fund should be deposited only in a national bank, the Congress MLA criticised Law Minister Pratap Jena for his statement that there will be no problem in the release of funds from the bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Congress BJP
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp