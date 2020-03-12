Chicken sale crash over COVID-19 in Odisha

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Poultry markets across the State have crashed due to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) scare that has hit the consumption of chicken.

Even as the State Government and different forums have been sensitising people that the consumption of poultry products has no link with the spread of coronavirus, sale has plunged into the depths.

The poultry sector that has suffered a loss of around Rs 300 crore during the extremely severe cyclone Fani in May last year is staring at a loss of over Rs 500 crore as the price of live birds has dropped by almost 90 per cent (pc).

Market sources said the cost of live chicken has come down from Rs 55 to Rs 5 per kg and that of dressed chicken from Rs 180 to Rs 50 per kg. The cost of eggs has also slashed considerably. Manager of Pashupati Agrovet Pvt Ltd P K Sahu said the poultry trade is the worst hit due to rumours and fears associated with Covid-19. Farmers are incurring a loss of around Rs 70 on every two-kg bird as those are being sold at Rs 10 only.

“A farmer spends anything between Rs 65 to Rs 80 to raise a two-kg bird. Unable to feed the grown-up birds, they are bound to sell at throwaway price. We are into integrated farming and the loss is pegged at not less than Rs 50 lakh a day,” he said.

More than 4,000 poultry farms are integrated with Pashupati and it has around 40 lakh live birds. While usually one lakh birds are sold per day, it has now come down to less than 50,000 birds at the slashed price.

“On an average five-tonne chicken are sold on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Now it is difficult to sell five quintal a day. It is not that illiterates are refraining from purchasing chicken, shockingly the literate ones believe rumours the most,” said secretary of Unit-IV market Prasanta Kumar Mulia.

All Odisha Poultry Forum has appealed people not to believe in rumours that are viral in social media. Forum president Harmohan Das said chicken and eggs are not the source of the new virus.

Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry has already clarified that chicken may be considered safe as no research finding has so far linked it to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Managing director of Odisha State Poultry Products Co-operative Marketing Federation Balaram Sahu said awareness drives will be intensified to counter rumours and revive the trade.

State to enforce Epidemic Act

The State Government is contemplating to invoke provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Act empower the Government to initiate special temporary measures to be adhered to by people.

Non-compliance to these measures will lead to punishment under section 188 of the IPC.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Wednesday advised all States and Union Territories to invoke provisions of Section 2 of the Act by means of which all advisories issued by the Union Health Ministry and State Governments from time to time are enforceable.

“We are planning to enforce the Central Act,” said Health and Family Welfare Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal. Meanwhile, all five samples sent for tests in the last two days found to be negative. There is no reason for panic as all 16 suspects, who were admitted in the hospitals so far, have tested negative, said Director (Public Health) Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty.

Assembly issues safety guidelines for MLAs

The Assembly on Wednesday issued safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. MLAs and staff of the Assembly have been requested to wash their hands frequently and keep the environment clean in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Assembly Secretariat also imposed restrictions on the use of fingerprint-based biometric attendance during House proceedings.

“All the staff/legislators are advised to clean their hands frequently with handwash/soaps. Handwash/soaps will also be kept in the washrooms and toilets on the premises,” it said, adding that the legislators should use tissue papers in order to sneeze or cough.

The legislators and staff have been requested not to organise meetings which will gather a lot of people. Besides, staff and MLAs suffering from cold, cough and fever have been advised to seek the help of doctors at Assembly dispensary.