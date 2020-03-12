Coronavirus scare: Panic grips Odisha as man asked to self quarantine after Bengal ISKON temple visit 

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Panic has gripped people in the district after a 55-year-old man of MV-14 village in Korukonda block, suspected to be suffering from COVID-19, was asked by health officials to undergo quarantine at home for 14 days.

The suspect, Parimal Biswas, had recently visited an ISKCON temple in West Bengal to attend an international conference, where he came in contact with several devotees including those from foreign countries.

On his return, he began feeling unwell. He visited the district headquarters hospital for check-up on Monday.

ADMO (Medical) Anil Kumar Mishra said Biswas was examined by doctors and no significant symptoms were found in him. He, however, was asked by the Hospital Superintendent to undergo self-quarantine at his home for 14 days.

Mishra said doctors of Korukonda CHC along with health workers would attend to Biswas every day during the quarantine period. His health condition will be examined again after 14 days.