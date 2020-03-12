Cuttack's Badambadi bus stand to get Khan Nagar address soon

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Secretary to Chief Minister’s Transformation and Initiatives (5T) V Karthikeyan Pandian on Tuesday made a surprise visit to Millennium City and chalked out a decongestion plan to resolve the increasing traffic problems.

As per the plan, Badambadi bus stand will be shifted to Khan Nagar and 30 acre of land belonging to Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has already been identified for the purpose.

A detailed survey for relocation of some existing structures like Biswanath Pandit Central Library, a night shelter and Municipal Girls High School will be conducted soon for shifting of the bus stand, said Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central Range) Anil Kumar Samal.

A consultancy having national repute will be assigned with the design of advanced bus terminus at Khan Nagar.

While a prominent location in the city will be identified for relocation of the library, a land between Puri and Angul bus stands is now being developed for an interim arrangement, he added.

This apart, decision has been taken for development of the road stretching from Link Road to Badambadi with drainage, footpath, street furniture and parking facilities.

Pandian, who inspected the progress of the proposed six-lane road near Taladanda canal and expansion work of SCB Medical College and Hospital, directed the officials concerned to expedite the shifting of identified government offices and establishments for the purpose.

Similarly, decongestion plan has been prepared for major roads in the city including Badambadi to Ranihat. Ranihat Square near Hind Cinema Hall will also be decongested and developed.

Among others, Chief Managing Director of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation Arun Bothra, Commerce and Transport Principal Secretary G Srinivas, Works Secretary Dr Krishan Kumar, Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, DCP Akhilesvar Singh and CMC Commissioner Ananya Das were present.