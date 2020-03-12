STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Finance department delays OSFS promotion

A couple of months ago, the Home department had made similar mistake in the matter of promotion of Assistant Section Officers to the post of Desk Officers.

Published: 12th March 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In what could be termed as a mockery of the State Government’s promotion adalats and 5T initiative, the Finance department seems to have resorted to delaying tactics to bend rules favouring scheduled category employees in the matter of promotion.

A Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting was held on January 24 to select 230 candidates from Odisha Sub-ordinate Finance Service (OSFS) cadre for promotion to Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service (OT&AS) cadre.

Even after one and a half months of the DPC meeting, the department is yet to publish the promotion list of the candidates.

“While several candidates retired in February, a few more will be superannuated this month. Their promotional benefits have grossly been compromised owing to delay in publication of DPC proceedings,” said one of the candidates awaiting promotion.

There is speculation about possible changes in the rules to accommodate more candidates belonging to SC and ST in the list flouting the norms set by the Supreme Court in the matter of promotion, sources said.

Such speculation is  not without basis. A couple of months ago, the Home department had made similar mistake in the matter of promotion of Assistant Section Officers to the post of Desk Officers.

After this paper exposed the fallacies of the DPC interpreting the rules in a wrong way, the department issued promotion order on the basis of the apex court judgment and followed the post-based roster allowing specific slots to SC/ST as well as general category candidates as per their entitlement within the overall limit for promotion.

The Supreme Court has clearly given its views in the matter of RK Shabharwal and others xs State of Punjab that there should be post-based promotion, which clearly means that no un-reserved post can be given to reserved category candidates in promotion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha OSFS
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp