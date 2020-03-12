Holi bath turns fatal for two in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Two persons drowned in rivers while taking bath after playing Holi in the district on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old man Abinash Dalei of Khurda district drowned in Malti Joar, a tributary of Mahanadi river, at Baunsbuda within Sadar police limits.

His body was retrieved on Wednesday. Dalei was working in a private firm and staying in Dhanupali for the last few years.

He along with his friends had organised a feast at Baunsbuda to celebrate Holi. He was taking bath in Malti Joar when he slipped and drowned. Abinash’s friends informed fire personnel, who rushed to the spot and launched an operation but failed to trace the body. The search operation was resumed on the day and the body fished out from the water body.

In another, a 15-year-old boy Subham Samal of Railway Colony in Rairakhol town drowned while taking bath at Kerandi Joar at Hatipathar. Subham had gone to Kerandi Joar along with his friends to take bath after playing Holi. However, he slipped into the deeper part of the river and drowned. Fire personnel with the help of the locals retrieved Subham’s body later on the day.