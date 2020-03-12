IMD issues 'orange warning' for 10 districts of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an orange warning to 10 districts in the State in view of thunderstorm with lightning on Thursday.

The met office has predicted thunderstorm with lightning and wind speed reaching up to 45 km/hr to 55 km/hr at one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khurda and Kandhamal districts.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at isolated places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal and Cuttack districts on Thursday.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface winds up to 30 km/hr to 40 km/hr is expected to occur at one or two places in Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts during the same period.

Similar weather conditions are also likely to prevail at one or two places over Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Angul, Keonjhar, Cuttack and Nayagarh districts on Friday. “Rainfall activity is expected to continue in the State till March 16 morning,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

“Westerly cold and dry air at the upper level flowing under the influence of the western disturbance are interacting with moist and warm southeasterly/easterly winds flowing at lower level coming from Bay of Bengal. This is creating a confluence zone over the State and is leading to rainfall,” he added.