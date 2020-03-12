STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indravati slip throws cold water on pulse farmers’ prospects

Since there was no plan to provide irrigation, farmers raised mung and other pulses instead of paddy on their agriculture fields.

Farmers inspecting damaged crop (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Pulses grown by farmers over acres of land were damaged after water was accidentally released from the right canal of Indravati Irrigation Project in Luhagaon area of Kalahandi on Tuesday night.

Luhagaon was not included in the Rabi irrigation programme of Indravati authority as it is situated at the tail-end.

However, unidentified persons opened the canal gate in the night following which the pulses cultivated by nearly 15 farmers were submerged in knee-deep water.

Farmers alleged that there has been substantial damage to mung and other crops due to release of water. “After getting assurance from the authorities that water will not be released into the area this rabi season, we had cultivated pulses. We demand adequate compensation for the crop damage,” they said.

On being informed about the situation, Deputy Executive Engineer of Right Canal Division Mahendra Kumar Behera along with a team visited the affected area to assess the crop damage.

Admitting that there was no irrigation programme for Luhagaon area for the current rabi season, he said someone opened the canal gate which led to the situation. However, the gate has been closed now and water is receding, Behera added.

