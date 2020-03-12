Woman attempts immolation in front of Odisha police station, condition stated to be critical

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman attempted self-immolation in front of Nayapalli police station on Monday over a domestic dispute.

Police rushed her to Capital Hospital and later the doctors referred her to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where her condition is stated to be critical.

The woman, who separated from her husband after a few years of marriage, has been living with her parents at Salia Sahi for the last some years. While working at a hotel as a labourer here she developed relationship with the eatery’s security guard Jitendra Kumar Pradhan. When the woman learnt that Pradhan is married and has a child, she asked him to leave his wife and marry her.

On Monday, she took Pradhan to Nayapalli police station and alleged physical assault by him. After receiving the complaint, police detained him. At about 8.30 pm, she reportedly set herself ablaze by dousing in kerosene outside the police station and entered the premises. She was rushed to hospital by them.

Nayapalli police said “As the woman has sustained serious burn injuries, her dying declaration was recorded by an Executive Magistrate on Tuesday. She has held Pradhan responsible for the rift between them.” The woman’s mother lodged a complaint against Pradhan demanding action. A case was registered, Pradhan arrested and produced before a court on Wednesday,” said police.