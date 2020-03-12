STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Woman attempts immolation in front of Odisha police station, condition stated to be critical

Police rushed her to Capital Hospital and later the doctors referred her to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where her condition is stated to be critical.

Published: 12th March 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman attempted self-immolation in front of Nayapalli police station on Monday over a domestic dispute.

Police rushed her to Capital Hospital and later the doctors referred her to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where her condition is stated to be critical.

The woman, who separated from her husband after a few years of marriage, has been living with her parents at Salia Sahi for the last some years. While working at a hotel as a labourer here she developed relationship with the eatery’s security guard Jitendra Kumar Pradhan. When the woman learnt that Pradhan is married and has a child, she asked him to leave his wife and marry her.

On Monday, she took Pradhan to Nayapalli police station and alleged physical assault by him. After receiving the complaint, police detained him. At about 8.30 pm, she reportedly set herself ablaze by dousing in kerosene outside the police station and entered the premises. She was rushed to hospital by them.

Nayapalli police said “As the woman has sustained serious burn injuries, her dying declaration was recorded by an Executive Magistrate on Tuesday. She has held Pradhan responsible for the rift between them.” The woman’s mother lodged a complaint against Pradhan demanding action. A case was registered, Pradhan arrested and produced before a court on Wednesday,” said police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha self immolation domestic bviolence
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp