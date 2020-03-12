STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Woman bludgeoned to death by husband in Odisha

The accused's mother and other members of his family joined the argument and started beating Benga Juang.

Published: 12th March 2020 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against women

Image used for representational purpose only. (Illustration | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By PTI

KEONJHAR: A woman has been allegedly bludgeoned to death by her husband in Odisha's Keonjhar district following a verbal spat between the two, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Manipur village in Pandapada police station area on Wednesday night following a heated argument between 35-year-old Raya Juang and his 30-year-old wife Benga over domestic issues, an officer said.

The accused's mother and other members of his family joined the argument and started beating Benga Juang, he said.

During the assault on Benga Juang, the accused picked up a stick and repeatedly hit his wife with it, killing her on the spot, the police officer said.

The accused, his mother and two other family members have been arrested, he said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been started, the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Domestic Violence crime against women misogyny
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp