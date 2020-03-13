COVID-19 suspect from Japan traced

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh health administration heaved a sigh a relief on Thursday after getting to know the whereabouts of a Japanese national, suspected of suffering from coronavirus. The man, employed with a Japanese MNC, works in a Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) project and had returned from Tokyo on March 1 via New Delhi and Jharsuguda.

Sundargarh Chief District Medical &Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) Dr SK Mishra was informed by Additional Director for Urban Public Health (ADUPH) Dr Pushpamitra Mishra that the Japanese national has been kept under home isolation by RSP’s Public Health wing. The search for the COVID-19 suspect had started after the State Government, on March 9, in an e-mail asked the district administration to track him as he returned from an affected country.

The CDM&PHO said since the suspect could not be contacted on his mobile phone, the city’s health administration was asked to ascertain his whereabouts and ensure he is kept under isolation. Dr Mishra said upon his arrival, the man showed no symptoms of COVID-19, but since he had returned from Japan, it is mandatory to put him in home isolation for 14 days and another fortnight of general observation since symptoms of COVID-19 take time to develop.

Sources said the CDM&PHO had informed the in-charge Collector of the matter and asked him to write to Commissioner of Rourkela Municipal Corporation as the civic body is responsible for containment of COVID-19 and isolation and treatment of affected persons.

The city health administration and RSP’s health wing had been casual towards the issue till pressure mounted on them. Dr Mishra’s statement in this regard was inconsistent as she said the man is well and under observation but his exact whereabouts is still unclear as RSP is a restricted area. Sources in RSP too denied having knowledge of the matter. Meanwhile, RSP has cancelled bookings of its civic centre, Bhanja Bhawan and other community centers following health advisory on COVID-19. On Wednesday, RSP issued a notice to suspend the biometric attendance system till March 31.

