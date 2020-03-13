STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 suspect from Japan traced

The Sundargarh health administration heaved a sigh a relief on Thursday after getting to know the whereabouts of a Japanese national, suspected of suffering from coronavirus. 

Published: 13th March 2020 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19
By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh health administration heaved a sigh a relief on Thursday after getting to know the whereabouts of a Japanese national, suspected of suffering from coronavirus. The man, employed with a Japanese MNC, works in a Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) project and had returned from Tokyo on March 1 via New Delhi and Jharsuguda. 

Sundargarh Chief District Medical &Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) Dr SK Mishra was informed by Additional Director for Urban Public Health (ADUPH) Dr Pushpamitra Mishra that the Japanese national has been kept under home isolation by RSP’s Public Health wing. The search for the COVID-19 suspect had started after the State Government, on March 9, in an e-mail asked the district administration to track him as he returned from an affected country.   

The CDM&PHO said since the suspect could not be contacted on his mobile phone, the city’s health administration was asked to ascertain his whereabouts and ensure he is kept under isolation. Dr Mishra said upon his arrival, the man  showed no symptoms of COVID-19, but since he had returned from Japan, it is mandatory to put him in home isolation for 14 days and another fortnight of general observation since symptoms of COVID-19 take time to develop. 

Sources said the CDM&PHO had informed the in-charge Collector of the matter and asked him to write to Commissioner of Rourkela Municipal Corporation as the civic body is responsible for containment of COVID-19 and isolation and treatment of affected persons. 

The city health administration and RSP’s health wing had been casual towards the issue till pressure mounted on them. Dr Mishra’s statement in this regard was inconsistent as she said the man is well and under observation but his exact whereabouts is still unclear as RSP is a restricted area. Sources in RSP too denied having knowledge of the matter.  Meanwhile, RSP has cancelled bookings of its civic centre, Bhanja Bhawan and other community centers following health advisory on COVID-19. On Wednesday, RSP issued a notice to suspend the biometric attendance system till March 31.

Virus scare
The man, employed with a Japanese MNC, works in a Rourkela Steel (RSP) Project  
He had returned from Tokyo on March 1 via New Delhi and Jharsuguda

The search for him started after State Govt asked the district administration to track him 

He has been kept under home isolation by RSP’s Public Health wing
His condition is good and under observation

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp