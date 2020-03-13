STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Dalits accuse cops of inaction in Odisha

They demanded stringent action against former IICs of Tirtol and Naugaon police station, accusing the two police officers of negligence and favouring upper castes.

Published: 13th March 2020 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Members of the SC community from Repurpatana and Tentoi villages in Jagatsinghpur districts staged dharna outside the SP office here on Thursday protesting police inaction against their ostracisation by upper castes. 

They demanded stringent action against former IICs of Tirtol and Naugaon police station, accusing the two police officers of negligence and favouring upper castes.  As many as 22 SC families of Repurpatana under Tirtol police have been allegedly ostracised by upper caste people for over a year following a dispute in February 2019. While not allowed to enter into the local Shiva temple, they were also debarred from working in paddy fields  as farm labourers. 

Protesting this, they had registered a complaint against the upper caste members in Tirtol police station but police took no action. Five months later police registered a case against some upper caste people, but they have not been arrested till date. Similarly, a Dalit girl of Tentoi had committed suicide after her nude photographs were put up outside her house by a spurned lover in November last year. Parents of the girl alleged that although they had filed a complaint against the accused Deepak Beura in June, Naugaon police did not take any action against him till she took the extreme step. 

He was arrested for abetment of suicide but villagers demanded filing of case under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Section 376 (C) of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act which prohibits publishing or transmitting obscene material, against him. Member of National Commission for Scheduled Castes Yogendra Paswan visited the village and interacted with Collector and SP demanding justice for the victim. Paswan had alleged that the girl committed suicide as police failed to take timely action against the accused. The then IIC of Naugaon was subsequently suspended. However,  no case has yet been registered under SC/ST Act and other acts.

The agitators demanded stringent action against the suspended IIC for neglecting the case.They called off the agitation after the SP assured them to look into both the case and form a peace committee to restore normalcy in Repurpatana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Repurpatana Dalits cops of inaction
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp