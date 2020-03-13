Dalits accuse cops of inaction in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Members of the SC community from Repurpatana and Tentoi villages in Jagatsinghpur districts staged dharna outside the SP office here on Thursday protesting police inaction against their ostracisation by upper castes.

They demanded stringent action against former IICs of Tirtol and Naugaon police station, accusing the two police officers of negligence and favouring upper castes. As many as 22 SC families of Repurpatana under Tirtol police have been allegedly ostracised by upper caste people for over a year following a dispute in February 2019. While not allowed to enter into the local Shiva temple, they were also debarred from working in paddy fields as farm labourers.

Protesting this, they had registered a complaint against the upper caste members in Tirtol police station but police took no action. Five months later police registered a case against some upper caste people, but they have not been arrested till date. Similarly, a Dalit girl of Tentoi had committed suicide after her nude photographs were put up outside her house by a spurned lover in November last year. Parents of the girl alleged that although they had filed a complaint against the accused Deepak Beura in June, Naugaon police did not take any action against him till she took the extreme step.

He was arrested for abetment of suicide but villagers demanded filing of case under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Section 376 (C) of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act which prohibits publishing or transmitting obscene material, against him. Member of National Commission for Scheduled Castes Yogendra Paswan visited the village and interacted with Collector and SP demanding justice for the victim. Paswan had alleged that the girl committed suicide as police failed to take timely action against the accused. The then IIC of Naugaon was subsequently suspended. However, no case has yet been registered under SC/ST Act and other acts.

The agitators demanded stringent action against the suspended IIC for neglecting the case.They called off the agitation after the SP assured them to look into both the case and form a peace committee to restore normalcy in Repurpatana.